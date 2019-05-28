PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that marijuana extracts are legal.
The ruling means that cardholders who use marijuana extracts like oils, vape pens and edibles are protected from criminal prosecution.
[RELATED: Arizona Supreme Court weighs future of medical marijuana extracts]
The case centers on the 2013 arrest of medical marijuana card holder Rodney Jones at a Prescott hotel on charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
Police say Jones had 0.05 ounces of hashish in a jar.
He was convicted and later sentenced to two years in prison.
Last summer, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled against Jones and found medical marijuana patients still face arrest for hashish possession because the drug wasn't mentioned or included by name in the state's 2010 voter-approved medical pot law.
[RELATED: Confusion, concern in AZ medical marijuana industry after ruling casts doubt on legality of extracts]
The court concluded hashish is recognized under state law as a narcotic distinct from marijuana by the Legislature because of its potency levels.
But now, the Supreme Court has ruled that marijuana extracts are legal.
Tuesday's court ruling states: "We hold that the definition of marijuana... includes resin, and by extension hashish, and that... immunizes the use of such marijuana consistent with AMMA."
Following Tuesday's decision, the ACLU tweeted: "The court got it right. Today's ruling means that qualifying patients no longer have to fear being prosecuted for using their medicine in the form most helpful. This is what voters intended when they passed the AZ Medical Marijuana Act. "
According to some estimates, extracts account for nearly half of the sales at Arizona dispensaries. Because they can be highly concentrated, they are particularly popular with the most ill patients.
*NEW* The court got it right. Today's ruling means that qualifying patients no longer have to fear being prosecuted for using their medicine in the form most helpful. This is what voters intended when they passed the AZ Medical Marijuana Act. Read more: https://t.co/LdallCzhux— ACLU of Arizona (@ACLUaz) May 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.