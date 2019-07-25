SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several small businesses say they're out hundreds of dollars after buying ad space from a company that never followed through with what they paid for.
The company, GuideComm, told the businesses that their ad would go into a HomeSmart catalog and be presented to more than 70 real estate agents, which would greatly help their own business.
[WATCH: "This ad is nowhere."]
"In the pest control industry, I want to market to realtors so I can do more termite inspections, and things for home sales and things like that," said Cory Hodnett, who owns Green Machine Pest Control.
After sending information to get the ads designed, and credit card information was handed out, GuideComm stopped responding.
"They processed the payment, and then I didn't hear from them for weeks, maybe months," Hodnett said.
"The book was supposed to be done by March. March came and went. Nobody was responding," said Bob Nau, who owns Nau Inspections.
After several months, Hodnett and Nau tried to get a hold of GuideComm with no luck. Eventually, the company sent them proof of their ads, which had incorrect information. After sending back corrections to the company, they continued to wait for when the catalog would be printed.
Hodnett said he was charged twice and reached out to GuideComm multiple times until they finally refunded him for the second charge.
"They wouldn't refund the first one, and I said, 'I'm kind of done you guys. This has been six months or more. I need these funds for something else.' And they said, 'Oh it went to print, so once it goes to print we can't help you,'" said Hodnett.
Finally, in June, the companies who paid for ads got an invite for a meet-and-greet with real estate agents at HomeSmart in Maricopa. When they showed up, employees at HomeSmart had no idea what they were talking about.
"I show up to the meet-and-greet, and the parking lot is empty, so that was a bad sign right off the bat. And as I walked in, Pete, the broker, didn't know anything that was going on," said Nau.
"I absolutely know that HomeSmart and the brokerage there didn't have anything to do with this. It was all on GuideComm," said Rob Kiester, who owns Gold Key Inspection Services.
When they arrived at the HomeSmart office, workers there said they recently got a box full of brochures that they didn't order. The brochures included the names of the companies who bought ads and their phone numbers, a huge difference than the half-page full-colored ads they thought they bought.
"This is my ad. This ad is nowhere," Hodnett said, showing his original ad design. "The ad that did get printed out is one line, and it's just 'Green Machine Pest Control' and a phone number. It doesn't have my name. It doesn't have anything. It's not a quarter-page, half-page ad, nothing, and it's on the back of some tiny little tri-fold paper."
"I turned out being on the back page of a three-fold pamphlet with not even my name in it, just my inspection company, 'Gold Key Inspection' and my phone number," said Kiester.
Since that day, Hodnett, Nau and Kiester have tried reaching out to GuideComm, but they have not heard back.
"All their phone numbers slowly stopped working," Hodnett said.
Hodnett and Kiester both tried to buy their ads one year ago when GuideComm was known as Vendors United and sent their clients an email explaining the transition.
"It went into saying they're now GuideComm and that GuideComm is going to fulfill those orders that were placed by Vendors United," Kiester said.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Vendors United and GuideComm are run by the same owners. Vendors United as an "F" rating on the BBB website and there are more than 80 complaints. GuideComm has two complaints and a 'D+' rating.
GuideComm nor Vendors United could be reached for comment. They are both based out of Oregon.
Businesses say they have filed complaints with the Attorney General's Office in both Arizona and Oregon.
"Do as much research as you can. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," said Nau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.