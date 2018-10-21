PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Michele Reagan put out a tweet about the potential cyber threats to Arizona's election system on Saturday. She stated she ordered a complete top to bottom review of our online systems, especially those related to elections.
The report was paid for by a special allocated fund for these types of security improvements.
It identified some potential security gaps, and ways cybercriminals are targeting our systems, such as the use of social media.
The report also lays out some recommendations such as enhancing election hardware and software.
The report says the elections system security in Arizona remains at a reactive level. We talked with the Maricopa County recorder about getting to a "proactive" level and if voters need to be concerned.
"Being reactive and being proactive can really happen at the same time. We've been very proactive in a lot of different areas such as the types of screening that we do on interactions that our systems have with outside systems and then we're reactive when we see a phishing attack or someone's trying to get our folks to open up email attachments, they shouldn't be opening, we gotta react to that. We've got really, really secure system that folks can be confident in and we're excited about November's elections," says Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.
The cyber threat to Arizona’s system of elections is real and the potential loss of confidence in our democracy cannot be understated. I ordered a complete top to bottom review of our online systems, especially those related to elections.https://t.co/uQVArZtGMU— Michele Reagan (@SecretaryReagan) October 21, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.