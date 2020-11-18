PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Addressing “ongoing and escalating threats of violence directed at her family and her office,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Wednesday that she “was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol.”
Details about the threats were not immediately available, but it’s up to the Arizona Department of Public Safety to handle such investigations. Hobbs only said that threats were aimed at both at her family and her staff.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Hobbs described the actions of those who made the threats as “utterly abhorrent” and a sign of “the consistent and systematic undermining of trust in each other and our democratic process.”
“This does not excuse the perpetrators,” she wrote.
She also blamed other elected officials, including the president and members of Congress, for “perpetuating misinformation and encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of office they took."
As secretary of state, Hobbs is Arizona’s top election official. It’s up to her to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election. The deadline for that is Nov. 30.
Hobbs has long insisted that Arizona's elections are secure.
"I am very confident in the security that we have in place for all of our election systems," she told Arizona's Family ahead of the Presidential Preference Election in August.
Full statement from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
The truth is, I was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol I have been a social worker for many years and can anticipate this reaction when certain people feel powerless and angry. These actions are utterly abhorrent, especially when directed at my family and my staff They are a symptom of a deeper problem in our state and country - the consistent and systematic undermining of trust in each other and our democratic process Arizonans deserve to know that elections are safe and secure.
This does not excuse the perpetrators. Their continued intimidation tactics will not prevent me from performing the duties I swore an oath to do. Our democracy is tested constantly, it continues to prevail, and it will not falter under my watch.
But there are those, including the president, members of Congress and other elected officials, who are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of office they took It is well past time that they stop Their words and actions have consequences.
Now, I am calling on other leaders in this state, including the governor whose deafening silence has contributed to the growing unrest, to stand up for the truth. When facing unimaginable challenges this election year, Arizonans stepped up. More people are registered to vote in our state than ever before, election participation has been at historic highs, thousands answered the call to work at voting locations during a pandemic, and people made their voices heard.
This should be a time for thanking voters and election workers for their incredible commitment during unprecedented challenges In that spirit, I offer my gratitude and express my admiration for the Arizonans who inspire trust in our democracy.