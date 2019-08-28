SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Arizona researcher has been fighting to get more types of marijuana in her clinical trials.
She said the quality from the one grower they use is no good. The DEA announced this week they'll start considering other growers.
Dr. Sue Sisley just wrapped up a clinical trial studying the effects of marijuana on veterans with PTSD. The stuff she got is from the University of Mississippi.
"It's like, garbage in, garbage out," Sisley said.
She thinks it's impacting her study results.
"We view this as an attack on scientific freedom, and I see that our research is being sabotaged by this low-quality plant material," Sisley said.
For the past 50 years, Sisley said, scientists have had to buy cannabis for their clinical trials from Ole Miss.
"Moldy, low-quality green powder full of stems, sticks, leaves," Sisley said. "What we want to use is just the flowering tops of the plants that contain the highest density of what we think is the medicine."
Sisley sued the feds in June. This week, they indicated they will process the 33 applications they've gotten to grow marijuana for federal research. However, Sisley said things won't change overnight.
"Even if the DEA moved forward tomorrow and licensed three or five other growers for research, it'll probably take them a couple of years to get up and running," Sisley said.
Still, Sisley said it's a step forward in their mission.
"Find alternatives that may be more natural and less toxic than the conventional pharmaceuticals," Sisley said.