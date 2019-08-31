PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to the Federal Highway Administration, Labor Day weekend is the fourth deadliest time for drunk driving crashes.
Across the country, during Labor Day weekend, nearly half of all the traffic deaths on roads nationwide are caused by drunk drivers.
[WATCH: What police are doing in Phoenix to keep drivers safe on Labor Day weekend]
This year, police ready to take action.
According to the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety, nearly every single law enforcement agency in Arizona is looking for drunk drivers this weekend.
As a result, checkpoints will be set up around the Valley all weekend long, and more officers are being brought on to help.
Last Labor Day weekend, 300 people died nationwide in DUI related crashes.
All too often, deputies say drunk drivers aren't even aware of what's happening.
"It becomes a two-way situation because either a bad wreck has occurred or they've been stopped, and now they're being processed for a criminal offense,” said a deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, most drunk driving crashes occur between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.