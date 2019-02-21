PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's one of the worst storms to hit Arizona in years.
Snow, wind and icy roads.
But when there's high school basketball to be played, the wild winter weather seems to have taken a seat on the bench.
This weekend's state 1A and 2A championship games will be played as scheduled, which means families from across the state are driving through dangerous conditions to get to the games in Prescott Valley.
And that's created a lot of outrage from fans and parents on social media.
Some of the posts include:
- "This is absolutely ridiculous and unsafe."
- "This makes zero sense."
- "Why weren't these games postponed?"
- "AIA has no concern for the safety of the teams and families."
Jodi Salyer is one of the many parents who won't be able to see her son Tim play.
Tim's Pima High School team arrived Wednesday night.
But when Salyer and her husband tried to get to Prescott Thursday morning, there were too many accidents and roads closed.
"As a parent, this is more than upsetting," said Salyer. "I'm grateful they got there safely, but all the other people trying to get up there. How horrible it is that there are other people trying to make it up, because we couldn't, we had to turn around and come back."
Arizona's Family reached out to the Arizona Interscholastic Association to find out why the games are still going on and were sent this statement.
“There has been ongoing concern regarding traveling conditions to the Prescott area for the 1A and 2A AIA State Basketball Championships. The decision to keep the schedule as is was a difficult one to make.”
“The association had a conference call with all schools involved Wednesday morning. Without a consensus or a viable alternative from the call, including a recommendation for postponement, it was decided to keep the tournament as scheduled.”
Salyer said the AIA made the wrong decision.
"AIA should be ashamed of themselves for agreeing to this, to put so many people in danger," said Salyer. "The games should have been postponed or rescheduled."
