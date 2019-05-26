PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona National Guard welcomed home 330 citizen-soldiers with a Sunday celebration.
Family and friends of the Arizona National Guard gathered together at Papago Park Military Reservation's Bushmaster Field in honor of the return of the 1-158th "Bushmasters" Infantry Battalion.
Hundreds of people gathered to welcome the troops home around 3 p.m. A few tears fell after such a long time being apart.
[WATCH: Soldier at AZ National Guard reunion talks about missing family]
The battalion came home after a year deployed in Afghanistan supporting overseas-contingency procedures.
Just last March members of the 996th Medical Company left for a year long assignment in Iraq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.