MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a member of the Arizona National Guard has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 2-year-old girl he was babysitting.
Mario Joseph Ambrosia, 20, faces felony charges of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor.
On July 28, Mesa police were called to an apartment near Dobson and Baseline roads for a reported case of child molestation.
Ambrosia had been babysitting two toddlers at the apartment while the parents went out.
When the children's parents returned home, the mother reportedly heard her daughter crying in the bathroom. The bathroom door was locked.
The children's father unlocked the door and allegedly found Ambrosia "sitting on the toilet with his pants and underwear pulled down" and molesting the 2-year-old girl, according to the police report.
Police say the father hit Ambrosia in the head and held him there until police arrived.
When officers got to the home, they say Ambrosia was bleeding from the head.
According to the police report, Ambrosia told officers to arrest him, saying, "When I drink, I start getting sexual."
In a police interview, Ambrosia admitted letting the little girl into the bathroom with him, closing the door behind her and having sexual contact with her, according to police paperwork.
In the police report, Ambrosia claims to have been a military police officer with the National Guard for two years.
We contacted the Arizona National Guard to confirm that claim.
In an email to azfamily, Arizona National Guard Capt. Aaron C. Thacker wrote:
"Pvt. 1st. Class Mario Ambrosia serves as a traditional Guard member.
Ambrosia is not an officer. He is a Military police Soldier. He has no civil arrest authority. He is not an Arizona Post Certified peace officer."
Ambrosia is being held on a $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 8.
