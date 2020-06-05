SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a show of force in Scottsdale Friday night against any possible unrest. There were multiple road closures in the area and a heavy police presence in case protests got out of hand. The safety measures were in response to the looting and riots last weekend.

About 30 to 40 demonstrators gathered in the free speech zone on Camelback Road and Highland Avenue. Officials said the protest remained peaceful throughout the night.

However, many businesses in Old Town Scottsdale were boarded up and closed as a preventative measure. One business owner said he was finally starting to recover from the pandemic but is now taking another hit because of the statewide curfew and road closures.

"Now that Scottsdale is blocked off, there is no where for us to go. It is really sad because people were starting to see the revitalization of Scottsdale. It is very, it is very sad," said Kirk Nicodemus, CEO of Joyrides Arizona.

Scottsdale Police are planning for more protests this weekend. Road closures will continue through Monday, June 8.