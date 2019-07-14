(3TV/CBS 5) -- Videos with thousands of shares online show musicians making light of a dark situation in Manhattan.
Elisia Richins, the orchestra manager for Millennial Choirs and Orchestras in Arizona, said some of the musicians in those videos are from Arizona.
[WATCH: AZ musicians make the most out of a dark situation in NYC]
She said they were practicing in Carnegie Hall with musicians from other states when a huge power outage hit the city's Upper West Side Saturday night.
[RELATED: New York's power is coming back after Manhattan spent hours in the dark]
About 72,000 people were left in the dark for five hours after a malfunction at a substation.
Richins said the show was canceled, but the musicians improvised.
"The orchestra came out, and the adult and the youth choir came out and sang and played," said Richins. "And they performed on the street and they all stood amazed."
A once in a lifetime opportunity at Carnegie Hall turned into the chance to play music for the world.
"It’s going everywhere now," said Richins. "It’s really priceless, and it was a celestial sound. It was truly wonderful. And I truly think that was just the Lord’s plan because we were able to share it with so many more people who wouldn’t have known."
Richins said she stood in the crowd of thousands who watched the performance.
"I know these people. And I love them. And they are simply, simply just amazing people," said Richins.
(2) comments
Who cares about a power outage in nyc?
Comments disabled
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.