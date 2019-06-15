SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Surprise man has more questions than answers after his seemingly healthy dad died in the Dominican Republic one year ago.
Over the last few weeks, several tourists had died while staying at Dominican Republic resorts.
Reports show many of these people are dying from heart and respiratory problems.
Mark Hurlbut Jr. said that's what a Dominican Republic coroner listed when his dad, Mark Hurlbut Sr., died last June in Punta Cana. He said Mark Sr. and his wife felt sick the night before he died.
"She woke up, and he didn't," said Mark Jr. "She told me that as she found him that he had something green coming from his mouth. It was something that came way out of left field. It was not something that any of us thought was going to happen."
Mark Sr. isn't the only tourist who died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in the last year.
"Some seemingly quite healthy people seem to be having heart attacks out of the blue," said Mark Jr.
He does not think it's a coincidence.
Some families have said their loved ones drank from their resort's minibar before their deaths. Mark Jr. doesn't know what his dad ate or drank the night before he died.
"Having known then what I know now I would have fought tooth and nail to have his remains brought back here and had his autopsy done here in America," said Mark Jr.
The FBI is conducting toxicology reports on three deaths.
"Seeing everybody else that has passed, it's brought up a lot of the same feelings," said Mark Jr. "It's been like a scab picked over and over again, all these people with the same causes all dying needlessly."
