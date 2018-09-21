PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thomas Yoxall. You may not remember that name, but you will remember the story of the man who was driving along Interstate 10 back in January and saw a state trooper.
Yoxall said was being "savagely beaten by the man he was trying to arrest."
Yoxall reacted quickly, shooting and killing that suspect, saving Trooper Edward Andersson's life.
Andersson suffered major injuries, including a being shot by the suspect.
This story made national news.
Yoxall told Arizona’s Family that his life changed that day.
I reached out to him, not to discuss that, but I found out on social media that he loves to shoot. Not guns.
He's a talented photographer who believes every moment you experience in life has a purpose.
"My lord and savior deemed it that he was going to bless me with the opportunity do the work that morning and save a man’s life,” he said.
“I will always be grateful for that. no matter what hurt I have to go through, no matter how many sleepless nights I get, I will always be grateful that i was blessed that way, that day, that morning.”
Unfortunately, Thomas has struggled, he now suffers from PTSD. But the beauty that came from that day is how much more passion he has for his art.
"When I take an image, I'm looking with my heart. And my eyes, second. It's never with my eyes first. I see it I feel it,” Yoxell said.
“I know i have to have it. These aren't just candid snap shots.
Yoxall shoots these strong, powerful images. It's therapeutic now.
Beauty created in still picture that starts with a simple hello.
"I walk up to someone and I go 'hey I'm Thomas. Nice to meet you. How are you doing? Do you mind if i sit down and talk to you for a bit?” He said.
He gets all types of reactions to 'Yes I do mind,' or 'No, not at all." I'll just cop a squat whenever I drive up that conversation."
He's drawn to perfect strangers, finds out their story and takes a picture.
"There's one I took in New York, striking telecom workers. They immediately throw up their signs and give these great poses and it was one shot.
It was that one encounter they are exercising their 1st amendment they are doing it in a peaceful way. They are doing it to be heard. My god there is the American backbone right there.
I was in D.C. this past January, lovely woman older, wearing this hat she has a sad look on her face. She didn’t' know if she wanted to be happy or sad but I was there to talk to her. She was homeless"
I've gone up to people and and they've shaken my hand and sat there. Those people trust to share with me their stories. I think that’s beautiful. I think that’s' special.
Once they realize I really want to listen intently to them. They really open up.
They let their guards down. It's in that moment that transference of trust that im able to capture that that one image that defines the entire encounter. It’s very healing for me. I try to capture without prejudice what I’m seeing.
When you realized the similarities of us all it's a little easier to understand the differences," he said.
"You may not agree with me at the end of the day, and I may not agree with the person I just talked to last night, but if we can understand each other, how amazing is that?"
To see Yoxall's full photo gallery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.