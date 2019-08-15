PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizonans have added two new millionaires to their ranks after Arizona Lottery officials announced that two top winning tickets were sold in our state this past week.
Arizona State Lottery officials said there were two winning $1 million Arizona Millionaire's Club Scratchers tickets sold within one week of each other.
The first $1 million ticket was sold on Friday, August 9, at Bashas located at 5555 N 7th St. in Phoenix,.
The second $1 million ticket was sold on Monday, August 12, at Canyon Tobacco & Liquor located at 6517 S. King's Ranch Rd in Gold Canyon.
A single Millionaire's Club Scratchers game goes for $30 a pop, but the payouts can be $30, $40, $50, $100, $500, $1000, $10,000, $50,000 and $1,000,000.
There are currently 7 of 12 top prizes of $1,000,000 remaining for this ticket.
