(3TV/CBS 5) - Martial Arts legend Bruce Lee made a lot of movies in the 1970's, showing off his nunchuck skills and beating up bad guys.
These days, karate instructors like Christine Curran of the Goshin Karate Academy, use nunchucks as a training tool for students.
"A motion like a swing over the shoulder with a nunchuck is a very similar to how to defend yourself up against a knife, or if someone has a club," said Curran.
Nunchucks are defined as two or more sticks, clubs or bars connected by a wire rope or chain.
Their popularity from those Bruce Lee movies created fear in communities that gang members would use them to commit crimes, so Arizona banned nunchucks outside of martial arts studios.
But that may be about to change.
State lawmakers are now considering a bill that would make nunchucks legal in Arizona again.
Instructors like Curran are all for it.
"I think its kind of funny that for me, if I'm not coming to or from the dojo with my nunchucks, I could get in some trouble for carrying them in my car," said Curran.
The Senate Judiciary committee just gave the green light to move the bill forward, despite concerns that lawmakers should focus on other issues.
"I feel like there's a lot more important things we could talk about than nunchucks right now," said Shantel Oliver of Scottsdale.
"Education and healthcare, there are so many bigger things we could be focusing on than nunchucks," said Cali Kingston of Scottsdale.
Curran just thinks its time to fix a law that's a little outdated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.