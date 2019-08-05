PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Democratic state lawmaker said it is time for Arizona to declare gun violence a public health emergency.
"If you call it what it is, a public crisis, it rises to the level and it gets more people's attention," Rep. Kelli Butler said on Monday.
Her comments come after two separate mass shootings left at least 31 people dead in Texas and Ohio and sparked calls for gun control legislation.
Republican leaders like Gov. Doug Ducey and House Speaker Rusty Bowers have said they will consider various gun proposals.
The governor said he supports renewing a plan to make it easier to take a gun away from people deemed a public threat.
In 2017, Ducey declared the opioid crisis a public emergency even though guns killed more people at the time.
According to state numbers, 2,428 people died from opioids from 2015 to 2017, while 3,158 died from gun-related deaths.
Hdggrvccn, Outlaw guns and only outlaws will have them . Dumbxasses . [ban]
Okay- but that's obvious. But also more people will live, and do it with less fear of going to a place of worship, a government building, a concert, a mall, a school, a museum, a park, a family gathering. Mass shootings have happened in all of those places. So how about stopping with the simple-minded talking points and move on to problem solving.
