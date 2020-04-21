PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has gotten the federal go-ahead to start providing Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits to families whose children who get free or reduced-price meals at school. About 600,000 Arizona kids rely on those meals. That includes 186,000 students who are already Nutrition Assistance. The new benefit is equal to two free meals – breakfast and lunch – for each eligible child.

“We are working to ensure no Arizona kid goes hungry during the COVID-19 health emergency,” Ducey said in a news release. “Schools across the state have worked hard to get nutritious meals to kids while schools are closed, and this program will build on those efforts and provide additional relief to families struggling at this time.”

Families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), should be the first to receive the new benefit this week through their existing accounts. Ducey said DES will work with the Arizona Department of Education to reach families who do not get SNAP benefits. Those families should receive Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards starting in early May.

If your child has been part of the free or reduced-price school lunch program and you have not received a notification about this new benefit, you will soon be able to submit your information online via DES. The agency is putting together a web application now.

Ducey’s office says the meal replacement benefit is retroactive to March 16, when Arizona schools closed, and will be calculated based on the number of school days the child would have received meals at school, even if the students have been getting help from schools during the closure.

Here’s how it breaks down per eligible child.

$69 for March

$126 in April

$120 in May

In addition, nearly 200,000 Arizona households will be getting supplemental SNAP payments thanks to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Families should start seeing those benefits this week.

“Households will also see the maximum benefit allotment during the regular May disbursement,” Ducey’s office said.