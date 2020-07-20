PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Humane Society is looking for foster parents or as they call them, "foster heroes" to help take care of some kittens who are being treated for ringworm.
Ringworm is a a highly-contagious fungal skin infection that can be spread from animal to animal, animal to human or even human to human, according to a press release.
When treated, they are expected to make a full recovery but it is quite a lengthy treatment and they need someone who has patience to look over the kittens. Some cases, the kitten could need a foster home for eight to twelve weeks.
AHS' fosters and medical team will provide all of the medical care which includes medication, gowns, and gloves along with food, treats and toys. A case manager will also be assigned for support.
What is needed to foster kittens with ringworm?
- An isolated non-carpeted bathroom or room that is easy to clean
- A room free of upholstered furniture, if possible
- Personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and booties (AHS to provide)
- Swiffer™ and/or bleach (AHS can provide bleach, if needed)
- Length of foster period: 8-12 weeks with Sulfur dips twice a week
How to Sign-up to Foster One of These Kittens:
- Visit azhumane.org/foster
- Take the online foster orientation – 30 minutes
- Take the Ringworm online orientation – 20 minutes
- Submit application and receive a phone call and a pet!