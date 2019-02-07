PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Valley veterans is making the final push to finish a Cold War monument that’s been 30 years in the making.
"Some people give their lives in service to our country. And it needs to be remembered,” said Pete Lumianski, who’s been spearheading the project.
Lumianski wants to transform a grassy corner of Steele Indian School Park with a monument that utilizes parts from the USS Phoenix – a Cold War Los Angeles Class submarine.
“The monument will consist of 65 tons of parts,” Lumianski said.
The conning tower and rudder will be part of the monument and will be arranged in the outline of the Phoenix, showing the ship's size and scale.
But before the project really gets going, the organizers behind it will need to raise around $2.2 million.
“Here, we’re preserving parts of a submarine, but we’re also honoring its role in the Cold War,” Lumianski said.
Lumianski is hoping Steele Indian School Park will become a place where Cold War veterans in the Valley can congregate.
“There were dangerous things going on at that time that people never hear about,” said De Wayne Lober, who served on the submarine USS Perch during the Cold War. “I’d be real (sic) proud to have that thing put up down there.”
Thursday, the foundation behind the project held its first fundraiser as it works toward its $2.2 million goal.
If you'd like to get involved, you can find more information on their website.
