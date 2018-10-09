Election Day is about a month away.
And the Democratic nominee for governor, David Garcia, has a lot of ground to make to catch his opponent, Doug Ducey.
In mid-September, it appeared Garcia was within striking distance.
An Emereson College poll had him trailing the incumbent governor by just four points.
But constant barrage of negative attack ads on television seem to have taken a toll.
Two separate polls have Ducey leading by double digits.
A Suffolk University/Arizona Republic poll showed Ducey leading by 12 and a Fox News polls has the governor up by 18.
