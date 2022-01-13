PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Those looking for deals on everything from jewelry to collectibles can check out the latest public auction from the Arizona Department of Revenue. The agency is putting hundreds of unclaimed property items on the auction block. It started on Wednesday and lasts until Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. The sale will once again be online only. But there is an in-person preview day on Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sierra Auction Management near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Things like jewelry, coins, currency and more that haven't been claimed by their owners can be bid on. The ADOR says safe deposit boxes will be sold "as is," and the agency doesn't have any warranty for the stuff inside. Proceeds from the auction are transferred to a custodial account where the rightful owners of the items can claim the cash. To check out the items, click/tap here.
The Arizona Department of Revenue's Unclaimed Property Unit works to get unclaimed property back to its rightful owners. In the last fiscal year, more than $48 million was paid. People must several documents to reclaim their items. For more information, click/tap here.