AZ Dept of Education releases report cards on public schools across the state 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tani Eley teaches fifth grade at Sandpiper Elementary School, in the Paradise Valley School District.
Sandpiper is one of dozens of schools that just received an "A' grade from the Arizona Department of Education.
RELATED: How did your child's school rank? Check here
Mrs. Eley said one of the reasons for the first-rate report card is that Sandpiper teachers are always looking for ways to get students excited about school.
"A lot of our boys love the sports books," said Eley. "And so pulling in books by authors specifically designed to meet the needs of those boy readers is important. We as teachers have to know our students."
Just this week, report cards were handed out to more than 1,800 public schools across the state.
Schools were given letter grades based on a number of factors like, AZ Merit test scores, attendance, graduation rates and growth from last year.
The percentage of schools with As, Bs and Cs went up.
The number of schools with Ds and Fs went down.
Diana Cameron is the principal at Sandpiper Elementary, which is located off 68th Street, near Thunderbird Road in Phoenix.
Cameron believes their "A" grade is directly linked to several things:
*Parent involvement
*School/Home Partnership
*Before and After school programs
*Staff connections with students
"The relationships that my teachers build with their students, so students know they are safe, and they know they have an adult they trust here at school, makes the students work harder for us to achieve that success," said Cameron.
To see the letter grades for all Arizona public schools click here.
(1) comment
Government today: Move the goalposts until it looks (on paper) like everything's great. The national standardized tests are too hard for AZ students. Why? How do AZ's school products (graduates) compare with those elsewhere? This is why the average college graduate nationwide now takes 7 years to graduate, not 4. Yes, over half do complete their coursework in 4 years. They all get trophies.
