HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested under suspicion of shooting and killing his son Friday night, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said.
Around 10 p.m. on June 28, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the area of Woods Drive and Markham Road in Overgaard.
When deputies arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. After the scene was secured, the NCSO criminal investigations unit were called to the home.
It was discovered that James Mellem Sr. got into a fight with James Mellen Jr., his son.
To diffuse the argument, James Jr. went to sleep in his bedroom. While he was asleep, his father, James Sr., came in with a pistol and shot him, deputies said.
James Jr. died from the gunshot wound at the home.
James Sr. was arrested and booked in Holbrook's Navajo County Jail for first-degree murder.
Sheriff David Clouse of the NCSO expressed his condolences about the incident:
"This is an extremely tragic situation for anybody to deal with. Our hearts go out to the family for healing and compassion for the loss of a family member," said Clouse. "If you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, please get away and get help. It is not always a male-female relationship. Domestic violence knows no boundaries."
Anyone with domestic violence issues can reach the Arizona Coalition against domestic violence help-line at 1(800) 782-6400.
