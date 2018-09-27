PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A Valley sexual assault survivor advocacy group is worried the high-profile hearing could trigger survivors into re-living their trauma.
Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who is accusing him of sexually assaulting her in high school.
Dr. Tasha Menaker, spokesperson and chief strategy officer for the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, called the hearing disturbing.
"It's a historic moment, especially for those of us who do anti-violence work," she explained.
Menaker is hopeful the national attention to the hearing will encourage survivors of sexual assault and abuse to come forward and get the help they need on their own time. Even if it's years after the sexual assault happened.
"Sexual assault survivors face a lot of stigma and they have a lot to lose by coming forward so it's very common for survivors to make that calculation as to the risks and benefits of talking about their experience," she explained.
She also said it's understandable that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford waited so long to report sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.
"I don't think it's about what survivors have to do to prove their cases," she said. "It's really more about people who are engaging in sexually aggressive behavior... stopping doing that behavior."
She wants survivors to know if they need support, the coalition is available: https://www.acesdv.org/
"It's common that sexual assault survivors and really any survivors of trauma will have difficulty remembering things fully and completely, especially in a chronological order and all the details of the event. that's a biological effect. That has to do with changes in the brain and body that occur when someone experiences trauma," she explained.
She added that if a sexual assault survivor confides in you, don't pressure them to report it to police. She said many survivors don't go to the police because of the stigma and are worried nobody will believe them.
"I think someone, if you're a family member or friend, it's important to not tell them what to do because sexual assault is an act of violence that takes away someone's power," said Menaker. "It's important to give that person the power back and give them options to what they want to do."
