It was lunch on Larry! Larry Fitzgerald and other Arizona Cardinals players are did their part to help a beloved Scottsdale restaurant owner who’s been diagnosed with cancer.
Larry Fitzgerald paid for all orders at Casella’s Italian Delicatessen from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. And all donations will be given to owner Joe Casella and his family.
Fitzgerald tweeted: “Help us support Joe & Tina Casella. Unfortunately Joe has been diagnosed with cancer & we are raising money to help him & his family."
"I would like to thank Larry Fitzgerald for what he's doing," said Casella. "He loves me, he loves my family,loves our food and he's a great guy."
Cardinals DJ Foster and Christian Kirk also planned to stop by.
Foster and Kirk are alums of Saguaro High School, which is located just a few blocks away from Casella’s Deli.
Foster tweeted: “All my Saguaro family and anybody in the valley that can make it. Please come out and support the Casella family in this difficult time.”
Casella’s has long been a favorite for Saguaro students, family members and alums. In fact, the walls of the deli are covered with pictures of Saguaro senior classes from years past, dating back decades. If you attended Saguaro, chances are your senior picture is on the wall. The deli has also been a longtime supporter of Saguaro sports teams.
Nornee Smith, a friend of the family, said, "I can't believe it. But then I can believe it, because he's something special."
"The movie 'It's A Wonderful Life,' that's what this is. Somebody making a difference and everybody showing up," said customer David Dick.
Casella and his wife, Tina, opened the restaurant in 1977.
If you can’t make it to Tuesday’s event and would still like to help the family, you can mail donations to the restaurant at 5905 N. Granite Reed Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85250.
Casella’s is located on the corner of McDonald and Granite Reef, in the Bashas shopping center in Scottsdale.
Casella’s Italian Delicatessen
5905 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale
(480) 991-0770
