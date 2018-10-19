TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday morning that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was relieved of his duties.
Quarterback coach Byron Leftwich will assume the role of offensive coordinator.
The change comes after the Cardinals' rough 1-6 start to the season including last night's 45-10 loss at home to the Denver Broncos.
Cardinals head coach, Steve Wilks is expected to address the change at a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
We have relieved Mike McCoy of his duties and promoted Byron Leftwich to offensive coordinator. https://t.co/85lqHaAs3r— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 19, 2018
Inside the #AZCardinals organization, there was frustration about OC Mike McCoy’s lack of creativity, inability to get David Johnson going, questions about how much he was putting on Josh Rosen’s plate. Going into last night’s game, players knew it was time. McCoy fired today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2018
The personnel is what it is, but coaches also have to be flexible and willing to adapt to the strengths of their players. Mike appears to have been unwilling to do that over his last, few stops. Interested to see what happens moving forward in AZ.— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 19, 2018
Third time Mike McCoy has been fired in less than 2 years.1/1/17: Fired as #Chargers HC11/20/17: Fired as #Broncos OC10/19/17: Fired as #Cardinals OC— Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 19, 2018
Here was the capper as to why Arizona fired Mike McCoy this morning: Cardinals’ QB Josh Rosen posted a 1.9 Total QBR vs. Broncos, the 2nd-worst by a starting quarterback this season. The only worse game was by Nathan Peterman in Week 1 (1.1 QBR).— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018
