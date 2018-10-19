TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday morning that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was relieved of his duties. 

Quarterback coach Byron Leftwich will assume the role of offensive coordinator. 

The change comes after the Cardinals' rough 1-6 start to the season including last night's 45-10 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. 

Cardinals head coach, Steve Wilks is expected to address the change at a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

