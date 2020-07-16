AZ Cardinals' Corey Peters and United Healthcare provide school with care packages

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- United Healthcare has teamed up with Arizona Cardinals player Corey Peters, the Peters Educational Enrichment Project, and the Harvest Compassion Center to provide essentials needs care packages to the South Pointe School District Thursday.

The care packages will be going to 150 families from both the South Point School District and Peters' virtual book club.

Cards' Corey Peters creates virtual book club for Arizona high schoolers Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters recently created a virtual book club, open to all Arizona high schoolers, called "The Corey Peters Playbook."

The care packages will include food items, non-perishable goods, toiletries, detergents, clothes, school supplies, and some Arizona Cardinals' goodies. The families who will be getting these bags have been pre-selected and are required to wear masks and social distance when picking up the care packages. Volunteers are set up to drop off the packages as cars drive up.