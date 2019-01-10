PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As a result of the federal shutdown, beer makers are suffering from a lack of government regulation.
Currently, the federal agency which regulates the alcohol industry is closed, putting Arizona’s breweries at a standstill.
"It's hard to accept that people who can't come to an agreement... are holding up our entire livelihoods, our families, our expansions," said Alexander Phillips of Grand Canyon Brewing.
Before the shutdown, Phillips hoped to start 2019 with a bang by expanding his sales out of state.
Now though, with no regulators to approve his business, he cannot even sell some of his new products in-house.
"It's hitting a lot of us in ways aren't predicted because we're in a constant growth cycle," he said.
According to brewers, the hardship could last awhile.
That is because there has always been a waiting game when getting product approvals from the federal government. Now with the shutdown however, a backlog of approvals could take months to resolve.
