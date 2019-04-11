(3TV/CBS5) -- It looks like the cost of a college education in Arizona is going up.
The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) has just approved a proposed tuition increase for incoming students at our state's three public universities.
ASU
ASU will see the biggest hike. For the upcoming academic year students at Arizona State University will see an average 2.8% increase.
NAU
New undergraduate resident students at NAU will see a 2.9% percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees.
U of A
New undergraduate resident students will face a 1.8% percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees.
More information on the proposed tuition and fee increases is available online.
The proposed hikes come as part of a "simplified structure that eliminates class fees and implements a four-tiered college fee," according to ABOR.
Despite the proposed hikes, the Board of Regents maintains that Arizona public universities are among the most affordable in the country.
“Our universities are among the most cost efficient and affordable in the nation,” said ABOR executive director John Arnold. “We are committed to ensuring all qualified Arizona students have access to affordable, high-quality degrees at our universities and we will work to continue our multi-year effort to slow tuition increases.”
Base tuition and fees for students at Arizona’s public universities were approved after "thorough reviews of each university’s finances and operations, an in-depth tuition workshop and public hearing where students and individuals shared thoughts on tuition proposals."
Predictability in tuition rates remains at the forefront for students, according to ABOR. ASU has committed to hold tuition increases to 3% or less for the next decade, while NAU and the UA continue tuition guarantees that provide students with predictable rates.
“Our board is pleased that our universities continue to maintain cost predictability for students through tuition guarantees and promises,” said ABOR chair Ron Shoopman. “We’re committed to providing quality education to all qualified Arizona students to increase educational attainment in Arizona.”
In setting tuition, ABOR considers numerous factors including student input; the amount of state support provided to the university system; revenues generated from tuition and fees; cost of attendance and median family income; the availability of student financial aid; the tuition of peer universities across the country; and resources required to meet the universities’ performance goals.
