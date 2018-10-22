PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Superintendent Diane Douglas tried to leave her mark on Arizona's public school system during her final weeks in office.
But her push for a new set of science and history standards was rejected Monday by every other member of the Board of Education.
"I've always tried to keep in mind what's best for our children," said Douglas. "I'm disappointed, but I'm not surprised."
Douglas wanted the Board of Education to adopt a new set of science standards from conservative-leaning Hillsdale college in Michigan, instead of using the standards crafted by Arizona educators.
Parents and teachers had raised concerns about the way the Hillsdale standards addressed evolution and limited the study of other cultures and religions.
There were also concerns about a lack of discussion about climate change.
"I serve public education and we educate everybody," said Colleen McNamara, with the Deer Valley Unified School District. "To have that type of small level standards on the whole state school system doesn't in my opinion work."
Valley parent Anjleen Gumer was happy to see the board reject Douglas' plan and approve the standards created by Arizona teachers, which includes the study of world religions.
Gumer believes it will teach students to be more tolerant of her family and children.
The Gumers are members of the Sikh community.
"It's important that my child is aware of what's going on in the world around them," said Gumer. "When they do go out into that real world, they're not ignorant about other faiths and why people may look different or wear different clothes."
Board of Education members said that other changes need to be made to improve K-12 education in Arizona and they are open to other ideas.
One of the things discussed was a possible menu of standards that could give individual districts some flexibility on how kids learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.