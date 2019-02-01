PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona lawmaker wants to give all ticketed drivers the option of going to driving school, no matter if they take it to court or not.
Currently, Maricopa County's website says if you request a hearing, you give up any option of attending a defensive driving school diversion program.
State Representative John Kavanagh said it means drivers who really are innocent, but can't prove it, have to plead guilty if they want to avoid an insurance ding.
He introduced House Bill 2005.
"Allowing people who plead not guilty to a traffic violation but who are found guilty to still attend the driving school, so they don’t get the points and insurance ding is a matter of due process," said Kavanagh.
Not everyone agrees it's fair.
Joe Clure is The Executive Director with The Arizona Police Association and thinks the bill would cause more people to fight traffic violations.
"You have to pull these officers off the street to go to court, then that creates a burden and vacancy on the street that the other officers have to pick up," said Clure. "Officers would be burdened by the excess of court hearings."
"To which my answer is police officers testifying in court to prove their case against the citizen, that’s part of their job," said Kavanagh.
Clure also worries about the overtime it could force the City to pay officers, but Kavanagh thinks the cost is worth it.
"I don’t think police officers go around framing people, but sometimes it happens," said Kavanagh. "Sometimes what appears to be the case isn’t the case. Sometimes equipment malfunctions, so there are times when people should have the right to plead not guilty."
Kavanagh's office said the bill is being held in the public safety committee and there will be a meeting about it on Monday afternoon.
