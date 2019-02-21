PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's one of the worst storms to hit Arizona in years.
Snow, wind and icy roads.
But when there's high school basketball to be played, the wild winter weather seems to have taken a seat on the bench.
Since we last reported this weekend's state 1A and 2A championship games were to be played as scheduled. However, the AIA has now said the games have been canceled due to the hazardous weather conditions.
"We have advised the schools to stay in and avoid the roads until it is safe to return home. I will be working with my financial team to evaluate ways in which we may provide reimbursement assistance to the affected teams who traveled to Prescott," AIA Executive Director David Hines said in a statement online Friday morning.
Prior to the cancellations fans and parents were outraged on social media.
Some of the posts include:
- "This is absolutely ridiculous and unsafe."
- "This makes zero sense."
- "Why weren't these games postponed?"
- "AIA has no concern for the safety of the teams and families."
Jodi Salyer is one of the many parents who wouldn't have been able to see her son play.
Tim's Pima High School team arrived Wednesday night.
But when Salyer and her husband tried to get to Prescott Thursday morning, there were too many accidents and roads closed.
"As a parent, this is more than upsetting," said Salyer. "I'm grateful they got there safely, but all the other people trying to get up there. How horrible it is that there are other people trying to make it up, because we couldn't, we had to turn around and come back."
Arizona's Family reached out to the Arizona Interscholastic Association to find out why the games were, at the time, still to be played and were sent this statement.
“There has been ongoing concern regarding traveling conditions to the Prescott area for the 1A and 2A AIA State Basketball Championships. The decision to keep the schedule as is was a difficult one to make.”
“The association had a conference call with all schools involved Wednesday morning. Without a consensus or a viable alternative from the call, including a recommendation for postponement, it was decided to keep the tournament as scheduled.”
The AIA released the following statement Friday morning to clarify that the games are now canceled:
"At this point, while 13 schools are in the Prescott area, it is unsafe for them to travel to the arena. We have advised the schools to stay in and avoid the roads until it is safe to return home. I will be working with my financial team to evaluate ways in which we may provide reimbursement assistance to the affected teams who traveled to Prescott. Tickets purchased ahead of time are fully refundable. We will post additional information and instructions within the next day.
We are now looking at options to split the conference tournaments after the weather has improved. We will be inquiring with a variety of venue options in the metro Phoenix area. Once venue options have been determined, a conference call will take place with the affected schools to finalize the new tournament dates and times.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to everyone affected. It was our sincerest desire to give the very deserving student-athletes the full tournament experience. The intensity of storms like these has been rare for the Prescott area and we did not anticipate the full effect it would have on our traveling teams. We now appreciate the magnitude of this weather and want only for the safety of our teams."
Salyer said the AIA made the wrong decision in previously not postponing the games.
"AIA should be ashamed of themselves for agreeing to this, to put so many people in danger," said Salyer. "The games should have been postponed or rescheduled."
A viewer messaged Arizona's Family on Thursday evening photos of parents pushing a Whiteriver Unified School District bus in the snow in Prescott. A team used that bus to go to Friday's now cancelled AIA 2A state semi-final game.
You have the option to stay home and stay safe. If you sent your kids ahead of you, shame on you.
