PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's one of the worst storms to hit Arizona in years. Snow, wind and icy roads.
But when there's high school basketball to be played, the wild winter weather seems to have taken a seat on the bench. Or at least a time out...
Since we last reported this weekend's state 1A and 2A championship games were to be played as scheduled, there was an announcement from the A.I.A. that the games were cancelled due to weather... Now it seems they are back on.
However, the AIA has now said they have decided the tournaments will be held this weekend with some modifications.
According to the A.I.A., teams and spectators have taken extraordinary efforts to be present in Prescott, the schools in the tournament have, "asked that we play as many games in Prescott as possible."
In change of plans, officials with the A.I.A. announced early Friday afternoon that they were able to keep all 1A games and all but one 2A semifinal in Prescott Valley.
Earlier in the day, they had cancelled the games due to the winter storm that brought record levels of snow to Arizona.
The following schedule of games has been approved to complete the basketball tournaments.
Friday, Feb. 22, Greenway High School, 3930 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix
- 2A boys semifinal: Thatcher vs. Scottsdale Christian – 3 or 4 p.m. (check bracket)
- Findlay Toyota Center
- 2A girls semifinal: Alchesay vs. Chandler Prep – 4:30 p.m.
- 2A boys semifinal: Pima vs. Alchesay – 6 p.m.
- 2A girls semifinal: St. Johns vs. Scottsdale Christian – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ. 86314
- 1A girls semifinal: Mogollon vs. Rock Point – 9 a.m.
- 1A girls semifinal: Red Mesa vs. Baboquivari – 10:30 a.m.
- 1A boys semifinal: Mogollon vs. Ray – 12 p.m.
- 1A boys semifinal: Fort Thomas vs. The Gregory School – 1:30 p.m.
- 1A girls championship – 4 p.m.
- 1A boys championship – 6 p.m.
- Highland High School
- 2A girls championship – 4 p.m.
- 2a boys championship – 6 p.m.
Highland and Greenway High Schools have graciously offered to host the remaining contests that could not be played at the Prescott venue.
The AIA released the following statement Friday afternoon to clarify that the games are now back on:
"Based on conference calls held with the Executive Board, staff and the 1A and 2A Conference schools, it was decided the tournaments will be held this weekend with some modifications. As teams and spectators have taken extraordinary efforts to be present in Prescott, the schools in the tournament asked that we play as many games in Prescott as possible.
People have also indicated that, with the roads clearing, they felt safe to travel. As a member association, we listen to our members and work towards the benefit of each member school. We were able to keep all 1A games and all but one 2A semifinal in Prescott Valley.
The following schedule has been approved to complete the basketball tournaments. It was agreed upon by the schools, and we thank them for working with us to make this happen through these difficult circumstances.
Highland and Greenway High Schools have graciously offered to host the remaining contests that could not be played at the Prescott venue."
You have the option to stay home and stay safe. If you sent your kids ahead of you, shame on you.
