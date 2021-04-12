PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his plans Monday morning to sue the federal government over environmentally harmful immigration decisions.
According to a press release from Brnovich's office, he has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security and other federal officials for violating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) over destructive immigration polices.
Brnovich's office is asking the US District Court in Arizona to "void the decisions to stop border wall construction" and to make sure the "Remain in Mexico" policy remains in place until the US federal government complies with the NEPA.
“It’s the pinnacle of hypocrisy for the Biden Administration to claim it wants to protect our environment, while not enforcing federal statutes that are specifically designed for that purpose,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “We’re not going to sit idly by as the Biden Administration ignores real harms to our state resulting from its heavy-handed executive orders.”
Brnovich says that since President Biden stopped the border wall construction so abruptly when he took office, it led to machinery left in areas in Arizona.
It has also led to more migrants crossing into Arizona. Brnovich also claims that President Biden ordered DHS to stop the "Remain in Mexico" program which now allows asylum seekers to enter the country.
And lastly he claims that the additional thousands of people coming to Arizona have impacted the human environment - need for shelter, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and resources.