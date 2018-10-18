PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against Benco, a dental supply company for attempting to force a competitor out of the Arizona market.
Benco allegedly told dentists and manufacturers that a cheaper, new dental supply company named SourceOne was offering products that did not comply with U.S. safety regulations.
“My office is committed to preventing conspiracies against free competition,” Brnovich said. “We will continue to fight to ensure Arizona consumers are not harmed by anticompetitive and deceptive acts and practices.”
Brnovich is working to return money for consumers and force Benco to give up all profits obtained from the fraudulent practices.
