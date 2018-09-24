PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - DeAndre Ayton knows he has a target on his back.
The first No. 1 overall pick in Phoenix Suns history participated in his first media day on Monday. Ayton joined Good Morning Arizona prior to meeting the media and responded to Philadelphia Sixers big man Joel Embiid’s trash talk towards the Suns' center.
“I have no space to say anything,” said Ayton. “I’m a rookie coming in. The only thing I can do is let my game talk. That’s about it.”
Ayton’s adjustment isn’t the only priority for new Suns Coach Igor Kokoskov.
He hasn’t named a starting point guard and won’t until Isaiah Cannon, Shaquille Harrison, Elie Okobo and De’Anthony Melton compete for the job at training camp.
“We have four point guards who can start at any time,” said Kokoskov. “Maybe those guys are going to give us shorter stretches, play less minutes, more intense and just be solid. We’re going to try to turn somebody’s weakness into strength as a team.”
The biggest question heading into the season is the availability of leading scorer Devin Booker. Booker, who signed a five-year $138 million extension in the offseason, was as surprised as fans when he learned he needed hand surgery in the offseason.
“I went in there, the doctor grabbed it (and) was like, ‘Oh, it’s torn, we’re gonna have to operate on it,'” Booker said. “I was like, ‘What do you mean?'”
Booker says he plans to be ready for opening night in Dallas on Oct. 17.
“I always mess around a little bit, growing up, just shooting with my left hand but now I’m actually getting real work in with my left hand,” Booker said.
The Suns star had some fun with an internet rumor that he broke the hand falling off a unicycle.
“I’ve never been on one but I’d like to try one day,” joked Booker.
Training camp tips off in Flagstaff on Tuesday morning. The Suns will hold a free scrimmage open to the public on Saturday at noon at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
