MAMMOTH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The reward for information leading to an arrest in a double murder in Pinal County from 2017 has been raised to $10,000.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the suspect in the January 2017 murders of Mark Reynoso, 34 and Maria De Santiago, 28.
PCSO said the two were murdered at their home in Mammoth, AZ on Jan. 31, 2017. The Mammoth Police Department responded to the residence that day when their family members called 911 after hearing shots and discovering their bodies outside, only a few feet away from their home.
Investigators said Mammoth PD had received a call reporting shots fired shortly after 11 a.m. that morning but officers were not able to locate where the shots originated.
PCSO said detectives believe the suspect or suspects drove to the victim's home in a midsize sedan or midsize pickup truck.
"It does not matter how trivial you think the detail might be, it just might be the clue we need to find out who brutally murdered this young couple," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. "They both left behind children and we want to give them the closure and justice they need to heal."
Anyone with information is urged to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-566-5105 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 1-800-343-TIPS.
