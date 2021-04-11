AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect was arrested on I-10 in Tolleson early Sunday morning in connection to the shooting death of an Avondale woman.
Avondale Police PIO Lauren Evans said the department took over the investigation after a man was arrested by Tolleson police on I-10 near 91st Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Evans said the woman was shot with a handgun and was with the suspect in his car when he was arrested. Investigators believe that the shooting took place in Avondale. No names were released. The investigation is ongoing.
