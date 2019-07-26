AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Avondale Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from last month.
Police say in the early hours of June 30, officers responded to a car that had crashed into a pole.
Investigators found that the driver, Jazzmond Holloway, had suffered a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police released images from surveillance video that shows a vehicle of interest following the victim's pick up truck.
No other suspect description was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.