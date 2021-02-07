AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avondale police are asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting.
Police say they got multiple 911 calls at around 10:30 a.m. about a shots fired near Dysart Road and I-10. When officers arrived to the area, Avondale police spokesman Ofc. Jaret Redfearn says they found a man had been shot in the parking lot of the Coldwater Plaza shopping center.
The man was take to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but his condition isn't known.
Redfearn say the suspect took off before police got there. There's no known motive or suspect description, so Redfearn says police are turning to the public for help. If you have any information, you're asked to call Avondale police at 623-333-7001.