AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avondale police are asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
Police say they got multiple 911 calls at around 10:30 a.m. about shots fired near Dysart Road and I-10. When officers arrived to the area, Avondale police spokesman Ofc. Jaret Redfearn says they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old James Archuleta, had been shot in the parking lot of the Coldwater Plaza shopping center.
Archuleta was take to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he died at the hospital, police say.
Redfearn says the suspect took off before police got there. Police are looking for a silver or grey in color newer model BMW sedan that investigators believe was involved in the shooting.
There's no known motive or suspect description, so Redfearn says police are turning to the public for help. If you have any information, you're asked to call Avondale police at 623-333-7001.