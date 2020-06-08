AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Avondale Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Detention Officer Alvin “Al” Ramirez passed away on June 7, 2020.
Ramirez served the City of Avondale and the Avondale Police Department for more than 16 years as a detention officer, with prior years at the Department of Corrections. "He was a great husband, father and friend," reads a post on the police Department's Facebook page. "He will truly be missed by all. Rest in Peace."
Condolences poured in on Facebook, with numerous heartfelt messages like "Thank you for you service and dedication" and "Rest easy, hero."
