PHOTOS: Shooting in parking lot in Estrella Mountain Ranch
Avondale police are investigating a shooting in a Safeway parking lot. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway.
Officers say they followed a suspect in a stolen car to a Walgreen's at Estrella Mountain Ranch. When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, there was a confrontation and the suspect was shot, police say.
The suspect was transported to a hospital where he later died. No one else was hurt.
Glendale police will be taking over the investigation.
This is the seventh officer-involved shooting reported in the state of Arizona this year. The most-recent shooting was just two days ago.