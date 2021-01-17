AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Avondale police have been involved in a deadly shooting in a grocery store parking lot.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway in Estrella Mountain Ranch.

Officers say they followed a suspect in a stolen car to a Walgreen's at Estrella Mountain Ranch. When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, there was a confrontation and the suspect was shot, police say.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he later died. No one else was hurt.

Glendale police will be taking over the investigation.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting reported in the state of Arizona this year. The most-recent shooting was just two days ago.

On Friday night, a 65-year-old man was shot and killed following a standoff with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies Friday night near Prescott Valley.