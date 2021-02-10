AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Avondale over the weekend.
Police were able to identify the suspect as Gabriel Gutierrez and arrested him in connection to the shooting on Feb. 9.
The shooting happened Sunday morning at a parking lot near Dysart Road and I-10. When officers arrived to the area, Avondale police spokesman Ofc. Jaret Redfearn says they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old James Archuleta, who had been shot in the parking lot of the Coldwater Plaza shopping center.
Archuleta was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.
Police asked the public's help for information on a silver or grey newer model BMW sedan that investigators believe was involved in the shooting.
After getting multiple leads and collaborating with Phoenix police, investigators with the Avondale Police Department were able to arrest Gutierrez in connection to the shooting.
Avondale police say Gutierrez has also been connected to a separate incident where a victim was robbed and assaulted on Feb. 4.