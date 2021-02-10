Gabriel Gutierrez mug shot

Gabriel Gutierrez, arrested in connection to a deadly shooting, assault, arson and attempted 2nd degree murder in Avondale.

 (Source: Avondale Police Department)

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Avondale over the weekend.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Gabriel Gutierrez and arrested him in connection to the shooting on Feb. 9.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a parking lot near Dysart Road and I-10. When officers arrived to the area, Avondale police spokesman Ofc. Jaret Redfearn says they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old James Archuleta, who had been shot in the parking lot of the Coldwater Plaza shopping center.

Man shot in Avondale

Archuleta was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.

Police asked the public's help for information on a silver or grey newer model BMW sedan that investigators believe was involved in the shooting.

Avondale police looking for this sedan

The Avondale Police Department was seeking information from the public regarding a silver or grey in color newer model BMW sedan that they believe was involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

After getting multiple leads and collaborating with Phoenix police, investigators with the Avondale Police Department were able to arrest Gutierrez in connection to the shooting. 

Avondale police say Gutierrez has also been connected to a separate incident where a victim was robbed and assaulted on Feb. 4.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you