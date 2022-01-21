AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A licensed massage therapist groped a teen girl in Avondale, and police are concerned he may have done the same to others, investigators said. According to court documents, 36-year-old Peter Omar Martinez took the victim into a private room and locked the door at a sports recovery business on Dec. 22. The 16-year-old girl said Martinez inappropriately touched her chest under her shirt. He also lifted her spandex shorts and groped her backside. The teen also said he asked her inappropriate questions about her appearance, according to court records.
The victim did an interview with police on Jan. 14 about what happened and then called the suspect on Wednesday and asked him why he groped her in December, police said. Court records said he apologized but said he was "just trying to make the tightness go away."
Martinez was arrested on Thursday, and during his interview with police, he admitted to asking the girl to take her shirt and sports bra off, even though he knew she was under 18, court documents said. He also said he had performed the same procedure on other girls attending the victim's school, police said.
The gym owner where Martinez works said Martinez only works with high school-age clients and has never been with an adult client, court documents said. He was booked into jail on one count of sexual abuse.