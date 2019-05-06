AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "Every day at 3:30 in the morning," said Curtis Hinds.
Every day, Patricia and Curtis Hinds could expect an early morning phone call from their son, Lance Cpl. Justin Hinds.
[WATCH: Parents remember Marine from Avondale who drowned]
"My son and I, we had a really special bond and he could talk to me about anything," said Patricia.
Hinds spent his teenage years in Avondale and joined the Army after graduating from Westwind Preparatory Academy in 2010.
"I was sitting at the dinner table and he came with some brochures and he said, 'Dad I want to serve my country. I want to leave my mark in this world,'" said Curtis.
After a tour in Afghanistan, Justin also served with the National Guard, then re-enlisted with the Marines.
Currently stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Saturday's phone call was about weekend plans.
"He called us and he said, 'Mom I'm going to the beach with my Marine friends.' And I said to Justin, 'Just be safe and be careful,'" said Patricia.
Justin was scheduled to come home to the Valley in just two weeks. His parents say he was excited about seeing his family again.
"And that was the last conversation I had with my son," said Patricia.
The next call would be from the local police department.
His mother says the officer told her a riptide carried the 28-year-old Marine away.
The Emerald Isle Police Department posted a release after the incident noting that the beach was marked with yellow flags that day indicating a moderate risk of strong currents.
"Justin is at home. He's at peace. I know he's with the Lord and I will see him again," said Patricia.
While they'll miss his early morning phone calls, they say they'll remember his heart and his service to our country.
"He loved to give. He was a giver. Anything in the community that was going on he helped," said Patricia.
And they say he continues to help. Justin's organs went to as many as 12 people.
"He's my hero, truly my hero," said Curtis.
Justin's body will come home to Arizona for burial.
