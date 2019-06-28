MAYER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Avondale man is behind bars after the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said he sexually assaulted a teen girl at a party on June 21.
According to deputies, 19-year-old Levi Wagner was at a party with a 13-year-old girl and her friend in Mayer.
The girl admitted to drinking and then passing out, YCSO said.
She said Wagner was encouraging her to drink, deputies said.
The victim woke up the next day and realized she had been sexually assaulted by Levi, who was lying next to her, according to deputies. She also had bruises on her neck and arms.
Detectives said Wagner later admitted to the assault.
He was arrested at his job in Avondale. He was booked on charges including sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault, YCSO said. He is being held without bond.
(3) comments
E sexually assaulted himself too
13yr old at a alcohol drinking party? Where's the mom or dad? How can they allow a child go to a party like that. Reap what you sow.
Castrate the SOB
