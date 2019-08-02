[WATCH: "They tried to ruin my life"]
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV /CBS 5) An Avondale man is looking for a payout from the city’s police department after he says he was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit.
“I haven’t heard anything from them (Avondale police). Nothing,” said Jorge Molina. “They tried to ruin my life.”
Molina’s lawyers have filed a notice of claim for $1.5 million from Avondale police after Molina was arrested in connection with the 2018 murder of Joseph Knight.
One of the key pieces of evidence was Google location data that tied a device that was logged into Molina’s Gmail account to the scene of the crime.
But, Molina said he was logged into multiple devices in multiple locations and one of those devices belonged to his mother’s ex-boyfriend Marcos Gaeta.
“I did go onto his phone to sign into my Google account and look at my emails because I was looking for a job at the time,” Molina said. “So it all came back to me that yeah, my account was signed into his phone.”
Molina’s white Honda was also seen near the scene of the crime. However, Molina says Gaeta would often drive the vehicle.
“And he would take my car without permission,” Molina said.
Molina says he sat in 4th Avenue Jail for six days before he was eventually released without ever being charged. Avondale police never submitted charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
“That experience was terrifying,” Molina said.
And eventually, his mother’s ex-boyfriend Gaeta was found by Avondale police to be the main suspect in the murder. He is currently in custody in California on charges related to a different murder.
Avondale police said charges are “pending Gaeta’s case in California being resolved and his extradition to Arizona.”
While Avondale police answered questions via email, an officer was not available for an in-person interview for this story.
Molina said he wants law enforcement to slow their rush to judgement when using location data.
"I want this to create change," Molina said. "I want change in the system."
(4) comments
I can't imagine this. Sue to the fullest. The cops are unabashed racists.
Jorge Molina did something illegal though, you know it.
Haven’t been in jail in some time. When did they do away with the traditional bars and added mood lighting and smoothies? I’d have a smile on my face too.
Maybe you should sue your mother for $1.5M instead.
