AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Avondale man wants police to arrest a repairman who was caught on camera using racial slurs against him.
Ricky Barnes says the repairman came out to his home on Jan. 20 to fix a refrigerator. He says the two got into an argument over whether the repair would be covered under his home warranty.
Barnes was joined by civil rights attorneys and the West Valley NAACP Monday as he demanded police hold the repairman accountable.
"The more I tried to talk to him, the louder he became," says Barnes. "Just out of the blue, he said I'm not fixing (expletive)."
Barnes recorded some of the confrontation on his cellphone because he feared his family's safety. The first part of the recording is audio-only, and a man can be heard saying, "I will beat you … like a slave."
In the video, Barnes can be heard saying, "Yeah, I got this pole in my hand because he said he's going to beat me like a slave. He said he's going to beat my ass. So why did this company send this trashy mess here?"
Barnes filed a report with Avondale Police. According to the report, an officer called J & H Appliance and spoke to a man who said his name is "Peter."
"Peter then stated the homeowner grabbed a pole from the garage and attempted to go after him," the report reads. "Peter denied calling Ricky any racial slurs during the argument."
According to the police report, "Peter" refused to provide a last name and hung up on the officer.
The report says the case "will remain inactive due to the identity and whereabouts of Peter are unknown at this time."
Barnes, a 15-year veteran of the Air Force, says that's unacceptable. He says the repairman must be held accountable.
"I don't know what this individual is capable of doing," says Barnes.
Arizona's Family reached a representative with J & H Appliance on the phone Monday morning. The individual would not comment on the incident or whether the repairman was still employed with the company.
Avondale Police said Monday the case is currently being investigated. Avondale City Councilman Bryan Kilgore says he spoke with the police chief, who told him officers are looking for the suspect.
Kilgore described the details of the incident as "concerning."
"I'm sorry something like this happened to a resident of Avondale, especially a veteran," said Kilgore.