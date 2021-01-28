AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Avondale man faces kidnapping and assault charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and shoved her and their infant son into a car. Frank Rodriguez, 26, was arrested on Jan. 27.
On that day, a witness in an Avondale neighborhood had called police, reporting seeing Rodriguez shoving a woman and a baby into a car. Police later identified the woman as Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend and said that the baby was the couple's 5-month-old son.
According to the police report, Rodriguez got into a verbal argument with his former girlfriend, took her cell phone away, then forced her and their baby into a car. The car, driven by an unknown man, sped away. Those actions were confirmed by a witness and video surveillance in the area.
Avondale officers then tried to locate the car, finally tracking it to an apartment complex near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
After Rodriguez was taken into custody, detectives interviewed the victim, who had "fresh, visible injuries" to her cheek, lip, and eye area, according to the police report.
The victim told detectives she did not want to get in the car because she believed the driver was high on drugs. She also said that Rodriguez told her she would "die tonight" and that he "would kill her," the police report continues. Detectives said the woman told them she feared for her life.
Rodriguez later admitted forcing the woman into the car but said he "accidentally" hit her in the face, states the police report. He also denied threatening to kill her, police say. Rodriguez is being held on a $100,000 bond. He was already on probation for a previous offense.